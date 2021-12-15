Stephen Curry Breaks 3-Point Record, Twitter Zeroes In On Dell Curry

The headline should focus on Stephen Curry breaking Ray Allen’s longstanding 3-point record on Tuesday (Dec. 14) in New York, but eagle-eyed Twitter fans couldn’t ignore Curry’s dad, Dell Curry. Amid what is reportedly a bitter divorce, the retired NBA player seems to be loving the impending single life a little ahead of schedule if the chatter is to be believed.

The younger Curry, whose full name is Wardell Stephen Curry after his dad, broke Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 and ended up at 2,977 at the end of the visiting Golden State Warriors win over the New York Knicks. Reggie Miller and Allen, both in the building to witness the moment, greeted Curry ahead of the game and playfully ribbed him after. In an interview with the Inside The NBA crew, Curry was humble and subdued after making NBA history.

On Twitter, the chatter was on the elder Curry and his soon-to-be ex-wife Sonya Curry sitting in opposite sections of the arena. Mrs. Curry filed for divorce over the summer with Mr. Curry accusing his spouse of cheating with a former NFL player. However, their son made sure to make his rounds after breaking the record, giving his dad a warm embrace and the game ball, while hugging his mom shortly after.

The elder Curry’s fit had Twitter thinking that the 1994 Sixth Man of the Year winner was back on those mean dating streets and folks are already linking him to Instagram model Ana Cheri. One image makes it look like the pair are definitely familiar with each other, but it’s all speculative at this moment.

