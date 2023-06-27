CLOSE

Stormzy is of the top names to emerge from the United Kingdom’s grime scene, culminating in a number of accolades as his Hip-Hop career continues to flourish. Stormzy returned to the scene with a new song and video titled “Longevity Flow,” and Twitter is hailing it as one of his best songs to date.

Stormy, 29, unleashed “Longevity Flow” on Monday (June 26) and has already amassed nearly 400,000 views since its launch. In the clip, the rapper, birth name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., displays not only the fruits of his labor but also his wide connections to several spaces within the entertainment world.

Based on what we could gather from responses on Stormzy’s Instagram account, this might be the rollout of a new album but nothing has been confirmed. He last released a full-length project in November of last year in This Is What I Mean, the rapper’s first release on Def Jam.

In other news, Stormy also joined forces with professional footballer, Wilfried Zaha, and Danny Young to purchase AFC Croydon, which is part of the Combined Counties League Premier South Division. While the team is nine tiers lower than the Premier League, it appears that this move is a personal one for Zaha and Stormzy, who both grew up near the stadium where AFC Croydon plays.

On Twitter, reactions to Stormy’s new “Longevity Flow” and the new business move with AFC Croydon have cropped up. Check them out below.

Find the song at your preferred DSPs here.

Photo: Matt McNulty / Getty

Stormzy Drops New “Longevity Flow” Song & Video, Twitter Approves was originally published on hiphopwired.com