Streets Is Done: ‘Who Shot Meg’ Trends On Twitter After Fans Vow To Solve Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Megan Thee Stallion ‘s “Hotties” are nothing to play with.

On Wednesday (Jul 15) after reports surfaced that the Houston Hot Girl was shot while in Los Angeles, Megan took to Instagram to give the real details about her injuries. As previously reported, Megan took to social media to dispel rumors that Tory Lanez shot her, adding that she was already injured prior to Lanez being arrested.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Megan Thee Stallion set the record straight about what happened the night Tory Lanez got pinched, and she was allegedly hurt. TMZ initially reported that Megan was considered a “victim.”

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the attention to physically harm me,” Megan revealed. I was never arrested, the people officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” Meg said in her IG post.

While Meg stopped short of sharing who actually shot her, her caption had many pointing fingers at everyone in the car from Tory Lanez to the “Fever” rapper’s BFF, Kelsey Nicole, who took to IG to clear up rumors after the “Big Ole Freak” rapper’s post contained the caption referencing “protecting her energy.”

“I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye-opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy,” Meg Thee Stallion wrote.

Kelsey took to her IG stories, clearing her name from being the shooter, but she did add that she was well aware of who did fire shots hitting the “Girls on the Hood” rapper in the foot.

“I want to clear up rumors that I shot Megan,” Kelsey wrote. “I WASN’T the one with the gun and would never do something like that. However I was present.”

While Tory, Meg, and her camp are remaining tight-lipped about who fired the multiple shots, that didn’t stop Twitter from hopping on the case to help solve the biggest “who done it” since Twitter tried to figure out who bit Beyoncé.

While many cleared Tory as a suspect in the streets, it didn’t stop the theories that he was the target from forming as one of the theories, along with the idea that Kylie Jenner was also somehow involved.

ion think tory would shoot her. i think he was beefing with somebody dumbass and instead of them shooting him they shot her foot. REMEMBER he short af which us why they shot towards her foot. they was aiming for his chest #WhoShotMeg pic.twitter.com/nGrM2DA116 — fayth 💗 (@famousfayth) July 15, 2020

#WhoShotMeg Jordyn Woods rolling up after watching that live : pic.twitter.com/1ERJZ38rnk — Just Jhay 🤷🏿‍♀️✨💫 (@ittybittyjhay) July 15, 2020

While Twitter was busy putting in the guesswork, they also had plenty of jokes. From their take on what the “Hot Girl Headquarters” looked like after the news to other fan groups joining the search, Twitter came with nothing but jokes regarding the incident.

All of black twitter trying to find out #WhoShotMeg pic.twitter.com/RBhIoE1dbJ — Taylor (@itztaylorbabe) July 15, 2020

While LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident, as of press time police have not connected Tory Lanez regarding the shots fired outside of the residence in Hollywood Hills.

Check out a few of the jokes below.

Streets Is Done: ‘Who Shot Meg’ Trends On Twitter After Fans Vow To Solve Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com