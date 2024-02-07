Close
Suge Knight Attacks Snoop Dogg Via X, Fans Are Investigating

Published on February 7, 2024
23rd Annual American Music Awards Suge Knight might not be free to roam the streets at the moment, but he still presents as a menacing figure even as he sits behind bars. The former Death Row Records honcho had choice words for his former signee, Snoop Dogg, and alleged that the rapper’s wife has been stepping out with other men among other jabs. As spotted on X, formerly Twitter, Suge Knight took offense at Snoop Dogg replying to a Vl*dTV Instagram post suggesting that people pray for Knight after the outlet posted a story about the mogul taking shots at Diddy, Russell Simmons, Andre Harrell, and Dr. Dre.
Knight then shared another video of Snoop talking brazenly with another man and threatening the fade, with Knight writing in the caption, “If you only could act like this when the camera rolling Snoop Dogg.” However, the big haymaker of the series of tweets was Knight posting a picture reportedly featuring Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus, allegedly on vacation in Hawaii with an unnamed man. Again, we’re not clear on the context of the image, we’re just reporting what was shared with the public.
We’ve scanned the online streets for a response from Snoop Dogg but it appears he’s taking a higher road now. Some online are even saying that with Snoop now in the ownership of Knight’s former label, the beef stems from that. In the midst of these tweets aimed at the Long Beach veteran, Suge Knight is also making wild claims about Steve Harvey and Diddy. Check out reactions from X below. — Photo: Getty

Suge Knight Attacks Snoop Dogg Via X, Fans Are Investigating was originally published on hiphopwired.com

