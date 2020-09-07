Sunken Place Sentry Candace Owens Starts Beef With Cardi B, Still Thinks The White Man’s Water Is Colder

Candace Owens obviously didn’t have much going on this Labor Day Weekend and decided to use her time in starting up a Twitter war with Cardi B. Sharing a video where she’s seen agreeing with Ben Shapiro’s anti-Hip-Hop stances, in particular against the Bronx superstar, Owens aimed her critique as she’s known to do and sparked off a nasty back-and-forth battle.

In the initial salvo fired by Owens, she makes no bones about the pointed nature of her criticism.

“Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go,” Owens opened, with the video of a chat between her and Shapiro tearing down Cardi’s music and Hip-Hop music in general.

Owens did tag Cardi in the initial tweet, which got the response she was desperately awaiting.

“You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” Cardi replied, sharing the video the described incident from the tweet.

With no empathy showing regarding MAGA nuts harassing Cardi’s sister, Owens once again went on the attack.

“To clarify—Joe Biden “gotta talk” to you because you have the number 1 song and Santa Claus was harassing your sister? Um. K. Thanks for clearing that one up,” Owens replied.

Cardi tried to walk away from it but Owens was determined to have herself some petty tit-for-tat on the Lord’s Day.

“Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU .I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time .I honestly just feel sorry for you,” Cardi said.

Owens, who is apparently a mutant that can read minds, took yet another shot at Cardi’s intellect and likeability.

“You are encouraging MILLIONS to go vote for the man that locked up entire generations of black men.

Maybe go google: JOE BIDEN AND 1994 CRIME BILL. Joe Biden used you. Bernie Sanders used you. Neither one of them like or know your music. They think you’re dumb,” Owens said.

But since Cardi is a lot sharper than the likes of Owens and many others will ever admit, she made a clear and valid point that Owens didn’t even get to do a little shoe-shine shuffle at the Republican National Convention despite being a conservative firebrand.

“& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh Everytime a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleachWoman shrugging Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention Weary faceHe thinks you’re dumb.MASA did you dirty but you mad at me?” Cardi responded.

We won’t dignify Owens’ attack of Cardi by posting the video (and it’s all over the Internet anyway). Instead, we’ve got reactions from all sides listed out below.

—

Photo: Getty

Sunken Place Sentry Candace Owens Starts Beef With Cardi B, Still Thinks The White Man’s Water Is Colder was originally published on hiphopwired.com