Supreme 25th Anniversary Means Swarovski Crystal Bedazzled Box Logo Tees & Hoodies

Streetwear staple Supreme is celebrating its 25th anniversary. A new box logo drop is always a worth celebration but this milestone also means the tees and hoodies will arrive emblazoned with Swarovski crystals.

Supreme opened up shop in NYC in April 1994, and has since set up shop in Los Angeles, Paris, Brooklyn, London and Japan. To honor the 25th year anniversary, the Swarovski® crystal Box Logo T-Shirts and Hooded Sweatshirts, which feature 1,201 Swarovski crystals and 1,161 crystals, respectively, will be out April 25 in all their brick and mortar shops. As usual, Japan will get theirs two days later.

Did we mention the crystals are applied by hand in New York City? Yeah, don’t act like you wouldn’t cop if easily available. And also yeah, you can bank on these selling out instantly. So holla at your plug quick.

No word on the price, but trust they’ll be a grip, and the resale prices will be astronomical.

Check out details photos below. The OG in the pic is Larry Clark, the director of Kids, look him up.

—

Photos: Supreme

