Supreme Court Rejects Affirmative Action, Twitter Slams Uncle Thomas

The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action programs in two cases presented before it, leading to a torrent of outrage over the unprecedented actions.

On Thursday (June 29th), the Supreme Court handed down a 6-3 decision ruling that the affirmative action policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University were unconstitutional. The verdicts dealt a blow to five decades’ worth of efforts to boost more diversity through programs taking applicants’ race into account when applying to colleges and universities nationwide for decades. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion that the programs “unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful endpoints.”

Justice Clarence Thomas, the Black conservative who sided with the majority including Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Comey Barrett, and Samuel Alito, wrote in his concurring opinion that the policies “fly in the face of our colorblind Constitution. He continued: “Despite the extensive evidence favoring the colorblind view, as detailed above, it appears increasingly in vogue to embrace an ‘antisubordination’ view of the 14th Amendment: that the Amendment forbids only laws that hurt, but not help, Blacks,” Justice Thomas wrote. “Such a theory lacks any basis in the original meaning of the 14th Amendment.”

The decision caused immediate backlash and concern from those opposed to the decision. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who had recused herself from the Harvard case as she served on their Board of Overseers prior to her SCOTUS appointment, wrote a blistering and incisive dissenting opinion aimed at Thomas and Roberts’ opinions. “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat,” she wrote, “But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”

As the news sunk in, more reactions including that of President Joe Biden came forth condemning the ruling and expressing the effects it will have in the future. Here’s a selection of the more prominent.

Supreme Court Rejects Affirmative Action, Twitter Slams Uncle Thomas was originally published on hiphopwired.com