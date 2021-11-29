Swap It Out: Quavo Seemingly Responds To Rumors Of Lil Baby & Saweetie Dating

Dating as a celebrity means that the moment you get caught slipping, the Internet is going to have a field day with the rumors and chatter. The latest stars to get caught up in that manner of discussion are Lil Baby and Saweetie , who some believe are currently dating, but Quavo , the ex-boyfriend of the “Icy Girl” star, seemingly endorsed the alleged union via social media.

First, let’s take it back to next week to an article from Hollywood Unclocked that alleges Lil Baby spent bands on Saweetie at the Chanel store in New York and even posted her supposed boo but deleted the image after. Twitter sleuths seemed to link a pair of images together to determine the mystery man in question was Lil Baby and the rest is history.

Atlanta is a tight-knit community musically and the circles are smaller at the top of the game. Quavo and Lil Baby are label mates at Quality Control Music, but if there were any indication things would be awkward, an Instagram story post from Huncho squashed any rumors of beef.

“Ain’t Trippin We Can Swap It Out! #QCTHELABEL,” Quavo posted to his Instagram Story fan, the first real confirmation that he’s caught wind of the dating talk. This has fueled rumors that Quavo is now seeing Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend JAYDA WAYDA aka Jayda Cheaves, adding to a love rectangle of sorts.

The line Quavo shared on IG is from Jeezy’s “Dem Boyz” track where he raps the line, “We ain’t trippin’ we’ll swap it out (swap it out)/If its still in the rap we’ll swap it out (yeah!).”

On Twitter, fans are reacting to Quavo’s Instagram Story while also speculating on the dating lives of all involved. Nothing has been officially confirmed so we must stress that this is all hearsay at the moment.

Check out the reactions below.

