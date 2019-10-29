T.I. Says Iggy Azalea Changed Up After Getting White Fans, Culture Vulture Claws Came Out

showed up for a chat in New York this morning with The Breakfast Club and as usual, he had plenty to say on all things related to his career and more. Tip once again took a dig at former Hustle Gang signee Iggy Azalea by saying she changed up after gaining a white fanbase which prompted the Aussie rapper to reply in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Tip was with the Breakfast Club to talk in detail about his buzzing new podcast ExpediTIously, and his other creative endeavors as he continues to pivot into mogul and media mode. However, the elephant in the room was his “blunder” comments regarding Azalea that couldn’t be avoided and he elaborated as only he can.

“As far as I’m concerned, when she found out white people liked her and she didn’t really need black people to like her, she switched up. Started acting different. Made moves I wasn’t proud of,” T.I. shared

This prompted Azalea to fire off a series of tweets that got a little personal.

“Please move on and speak about artist you are (hopfully) actually helping, and stop trying to bring me up for relevance,” read one tweet.

She added in another series of tweets, “I don’t bring your a$$ up, NO ONE is asking about you. I’m tryna be nice because I genuinely have better and more interesting things happening…But seeing a man speaking out of his a$$hole and blurting our one thing in public and another in private for years is really infuriating.

Azalea even credited Tip with helping her with the song “100” but clarified that she doesn’t work with ghostwriters for her Hip-Hop tracks but did confirm that for her pop records, she works with a writing team, a rather common practice in today’s world.

This beef isn’t looking to settle down any time soon and the reaction on Twitter proves it. Check out the clip below then keep scrolling for the reactions.

