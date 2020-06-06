Take It Personal: Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand Announce $100M Donations To Social Justice Causes

Quiet as kept, Michael Jordan has been more woke for longer than people give him credit for. Today (June 5), Jordan Brand announced that it would be donating $100,000,000, to social justice causes over a 10 year period.

That’s a lot of Virgils (2M to be exact).

The announcement came what’s been common for brand and corporations in the last week, a statement on their commitment to Black Lives Matter.

“Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community,” reads part of JB’s statement. “Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.”

Further along it adds, “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

True indeed.

At the tail end of the message, it’s revealed that over the next decade $100M will be distributed to “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

The donations will be handled via JB’s Jordan Wings Program.

“Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism. But we know we can do more. In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together,” said Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand, via a statement.

