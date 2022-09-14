Talented R&B Vocalist Jesse Powell Has Died

CLOSE

, an R&B singer who found fame in the 1990s, has reportedly died. Powell was signed to the label of the late Louis Silas Jr., and his biggest hit single “You” remains a favorite for many.

The family of Jesse Powell issued a statement on Tuesday (September 13) via Instagram sharing the news of the loss.

From Instagram:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell.

He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.

Powell released his self-titled debut album on the Silas/MCA label in 1996. The project featured charting tracks “All I Need” and “Gloria” among them and featured production from The Trackmasters. The album also featured the song “You,” which would later appear on Powell’s sophomore ‘Bout It released in 1998. ‘Bout It’s biggest single was “You” and became a staple at weddings since its release. The album also features production from Pete Rock.

In 2001, Powell released JP, his final under the Silas/MCA banner. The album featured production from Randy Jackson, who most know from American Idol, and the writing talents of Nicole Wray and Montell Jordan.

Talent ran deep in the Powell household as Powell’s sisters were also fixtures in R&B as the group Trina & Tamara, best known for their appearance on the Something For The People Single, “My Love Is the Shhh!”

Jesse Powell was 51.

