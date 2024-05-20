Close
News

Kid Rock Waved Gun & Said N-Word During Interview

Talentless MAGA Mutt Kid Rock Waved Gun & Said N-Word During Interview

Published on May 20, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

150th Kentucky Derby - Barnstable Brown Gala Kid Rock, who has as much talent as most folks have in their left toenail, is still making headlines for reasons outside his make-believe music career. During a recent interview, the MAGA-loving former struggle rapper turned struggle rocker waved his gun at the journalist while dropping some racial slurs for good measure. The career arc of Kid Rock was examined in a new interview from Rolling Stone in which journalist David Peisner looked deeper into the man, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, and how he became aligned with all things Donald Trump.
At one stretch of the interview, an intoxicated Kid Rock waved a gun along with other antics befitting a guy who seems to be nothing more than a raging clout demon. This came after Rock and Peisner were locked into a debate about Trump’s racist and xenophobic stances against immigrants, especially those hailing from Mexico. From Rolling Stone: By this time, I’ve long since quit drinking, but Ritchie has exchanged his white wine for Jim Beam and Diet Coke. He proceeds to drain at least three or four of them in pretty quick succession. He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun, and waves it around to make some sort of point. “And I got a fucking goddamn gun right here if I need it!” he shouts. “I got them everywhere!” This was the tenor of the next hour or so. We start talking about American history, and he rightfully brings up slavery and the genocide of Native Americans as stains on that history. I ask him if he worries that in the modern day he might be on the wrong side of history. “No. It was the Republicans that freed the f*cking slaves!” “Yes, but the Republicans were the progressive party back then.” In this exact exchange, Rock refers to the infamous Trick Trick as “the hardest-hitting n*gger in Detroit” and claims that the legendary underground rapper and producer supported Rock’s embrace of Trump. Kid Rock saw his name trending Monday (May 20) due to the Rolling Stone interview and people just generally kicking his back in. We’ve got reactions listed below. — Photo: Getty

1.

2.

https://twitter.com/teatime75/status/1792544761489801644

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Talentless MAGA Mutt Kid Rock Waved Gun & Said N-Word During Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 127

    Bossip
    Ralph Lauren - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

    Tyson Beckford Is Still Fine, Ralph Lauren Is Still Timeless, & This Milan Menswear Moment Is Everything

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    NFL: OCT 19 Dolphins at Browns

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close