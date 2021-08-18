The very serious situation in Afghanistan is continuing to unfold and with the Taliban moving into control, all eyes are on the region. The Islamist group and military organization held a press conference since coming into power this week and images of such have gotten the meme treatment with fans saying the gathering looked like the front of a Griselda album cover.

Fans of Griselda are well aware that Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher are all about provocative album cover images which end up being a part of their successful vinyl and merch sales. Comedian Karlous Miller took note of one such image a fan posted, noted that “[t]his looks like a hard ass mixtape” and it was off to the races from there.

Sure enough, the gathering of the Taliban officials appeared to be one of the album covers meant to stir up emotion and conversation. Of the core Griselda members, Westside Gunn has taken the higher artistic risks which play well with his unwavering confidence and attention to the details that keep the machine rolling strong as it does. Conway The Machine has also employed this method of soul-stirring covers for his projects, which Benny The Butcher has used a tamer yet no less effective style on his project covers.

The meme has been gaining some steam and there have been some assertions that Westside Gunn will soon be flipping a few of the Taliban images into album covers, while others are going back into the archives to illustrate the point. It goes without saying that what’s occurring in Afghanistan is no laughing matter and we’re sharing this for archival purposes only.

We’ve got a handful of the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Taliban Press Conference Sparks Griselda Album Cover Memes On Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com