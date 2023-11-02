CLOSE

DJ Akademiks is back in another public beef, this time with Saucy Santana, and the back-and-forth between the two has gotten a little toxic. Saucy Santana said something that seemingly got to DJ Akademiks, who appeared to hold back tears explaining that he was bothered by the beef.

As we explained in a story yesterday, DJ Akademiks attracted the ire of Saucy Santana after he blasted the City Girls’ latest album RAW during a stream. Santana, who is close to the group, more specifically group member Yung Miami, used a slur to describe how Ak seems to only go after women.

Both men exchanged slurs and insults with Ak inviting Santana to his headquarters to discuss things. Santana, using X, formerly Twitter, shot down the invitation and reportedly posted a video saying he would physically violate Ak.

In a new Rumble (or Twitch?) stream, Ak can be seen discussing Santana’s threat of assault and begins to say how much the jabs bothered him. As he’s speaking, Ak’s voice cracks and he can be seen choking back tears.

Ak begins by saying he doesn’t want to respond to Santana in a way that will get his popular stream canceled. Some viewers online are noting that Ak appears to be emotional because he can’t be homophobic in retaliation, while others believe it’s a matter of insecurity.

Either way, folks on X are sharing their opinions and thoughts about this explosive beef. We’ve got reactions from all sides below. We’ve also got the video in question below. Do be warned that there is explicit language in the clip so mind your surroundings.

Photo: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Tears Streaming While Streaming: DJ Akademiks Cries Over Saucy Santana Beef? was originally published on hiphopwired.com