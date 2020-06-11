Terrence J Slammed For Disrespecting Marlon Wayans: ‘Get Off Of Keenan Ivory Wayan’s Lap’

Social media is baffled by an Instagram Live discussion between entertainerand actor

At one point, it was less of a discussion and more of a back-and-forth argument where Terrence J accused Wayans of relying on his family for his success. “Get off of Keenan Ivory Wayan’s lap,” said Terrence at one point in the Live.

The heated incident started when Terrence J made another accusation against Wayan’s, saying he never saw him wearing Black-owned designer clothes. Things got so intense that Wayans had to carry his camera to his wardrobe to show off some of his Black-owned gear. “Let’s go upstairs and show you the Black designers that I support,” Marlon said as he proceeded to show Terrence J brands like Off White by Virgil Abloh and Fear of God by Jerry Lorenzo. “I got racks on racks on racks of Black designers my nigga.”

The showcase apparently caused Terrence J to take it to the next level because soon he told Marlon, “let me school you on something young man.” Marlon replied, “Talk to me. You ain’t gonna school me, I’m a grown-ass man.”

Granted, Mr. Wayans is 47 years old, while Terrence J is 38.

Eventually, Terrence J completely came out of left field and said, “This ain’t all about your family. Your family can’t bail you out of this one. There are people in the world that are not Wayans people.”

Marlon responded, “Let me tell you something about my family. I don’t never need them to bail me out of nothing…they raised me. If you ever think I’m great because of me, I’m not. I’m great because of the tribe.”

“You gonna respect the tribe,” Marlon added.

Things continued to escalate when Terrence told Marlon, “Get off of Keenan Ivory Wayan’s lap for just two seconds.”





