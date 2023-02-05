The 2023 Roc Nation Brunch Was Lit, No Food In Sight [Photos]

It was Grammy Weekend in Los Angeles, which in some circles means an event even more anticipated than the actual Grammy Awards, the Roc Nation Brunch. The annual event went down at a private residence in Bel Air on Saturday, February 4, and once again it featured a who’s who of industry movers and shakers, and the occasional clout chasers who finessed their way in.
Some of the A-listers in attendance, besides Beyonce and Jay-Z, of course, included Lil’ Kim, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler the Creator, Benny The Butcher, Victor Cruz, Kelly Rowland and many, many more
Scoring an invite to The Brunch also means stepping out in your best attire because everyone is going to be watching, snapping photos and taking footage for the ‘Gram. That is, if you’re allowed to.
And from the looks of the pics, there are some dastardly stylists out in these Hip-Hop streets, respectfully.
Also, where is the food, bruv?
As for the brunch itself, peep some of the yays and occasional nays from the 2023 Roc Nation Brunch in the gallery.
1.
2. Lil’ Kim and some guys.
3. We call Earl the legend E-40 around here.Source:Getty
BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Tracy Stevens and Earl Stevens attend 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch
4. We’re not sure what 2 Chainz’s direction here is, but just run with it.
5. Journalism royalty, Elliott Wilson and Danyel SmithSource:Getty
BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Elliott Wilson and Danyel Smith attend 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch
6. Push A Ton and Tyler understood the assignment.
7. Earn Your Leisure ‘Dem.Source:Getty
BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Rashad Bilaland Troy Millings attend 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch
8. Ari Lennox, period.Source:Getty
BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Ari Lennox attends 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch
9. Bleek!Source:Getty
BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Memphis Bleek and Ashley Cox attend 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch
10. TEMS
11. Teyana Taylor stays invited.Source:Getty
BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Teyana Taylor and guest attend 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch
12. Kelly Rowland, period.
13. June Ambrose is a style legend despite the big cap.
14.
15. The Butcher coming!Source:Getty
BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Guest and Benny the Butcher attend 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch
16.
17. TEMS getting a lot of praise.
18. 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch – ArrivalsSource:Getty
BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: JID attends 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch
19. 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch – ArrivalsSource:Getty
BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Offset attends 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch