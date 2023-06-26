The Best 2023 BET Awards Reactions From Twitter #BETAwards

CLOSE

The 2023 BET Awards have concluded and the celebrated entertainment network hosted another star-studded affair that had at least one notable hiccup according to some. Via Twitter, we’ve got some reactions from fans regarding the BET Awards below.

This year’s BET Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 25) at the Microsoft Theater and had an especially powerful moment where Skillz honored the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop in his standard “rap-up” fashion.

Other highlights included Busta Rhymes being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award along with a show-stopping performance that saw him sharing the stage with Swizz Beatz, Rah Digga, and more.

With it being the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, the art form enjoyed a number of performances from veterans showing expert poise even after decades in the game. That moment was shared with some of Hip-Hop’s rising stars as well, including Trick Daddy and Trina, Master P, Jeezy, and more.

During a tribute to the late, great Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle sang Turner’s “The Best” but experienced some technical difficulties yet still powered through. Ice Spice ran through a performance and Lil Uzi Vert, who allegedly got into trouble over the “Munch” star, opened the show with a shoutout heard around the world and in the seats.

Coi Leray also showcased a high-energy set and rocked an outfit featuring the name of fellow women rappers in a nice showing of unity within that segment of the genre.

Check out all the 2023 BET Awards reactions from Twitter below.

