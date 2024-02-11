Close
News

The Best 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Commercials

Published on February 11, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Starry x Ice Spice

Source: YouTube / Starry

Ursher Bowl isn’t the only thing people are looking forward to watching during Super Bowl LVIII. Every year those of us who couldn’t get tickets, and are still watching the NFL, get to see the ad spots that brands spent millions of dollars to air during the big game.
2024 is no different as an assortment of brands from various sectors like spirits and beverages, soft drink, snacks and tech all pushed their creative teams to what they hope are memorable spots. Some will be great, others will be big trash. We compiled some of the more notable in the gallery.
And a rest in powerful peace to the late, great Carl Weathers who is still due to appear in a FanDuel commercial. This story will be updated. 

1. Popeyes

 Actor, writer, and comedian Ken Jeong holds down this spot that dropped almost a week ago. 

2. Starry

Bronx rapper Ice Spice is getting Super Bowl checks. Oh yeah, Starry release Sierra Mist. 

3. Dunkin'

Dunkin’ brand ambassador Ben Affleck has pop star ambitions. Go figure.

The Best 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Commercials was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    How Valentino Garavani Celebrated Black Women, Style & Culture

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    His & Hers asset

    Netflix & Chileeeee! Funniest (And Most Relatable) Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Deliciously Twisty-Turny Hit Series ‘His & Hers’

    Bossip
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close