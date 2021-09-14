The Best & Worst Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Looks You Care About [Photos]

Despite Nicki Minaj’s absence due to her alleged refusal to get vaccinated, Hip-Hop was still represented at the 2021 Met Gala. Various favorites of the culture including Frank Ocean, Megan Thee Stallion, Chance The Rapper, Kid Cudi and A$AP Rocky (of course, with his girlfriend Rihanna) managed to show out on the beige carpet.
You just knew that Lil Nas X was going to be in attendance, and he decided to come through with three different red carpet looks to climb the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. We’re going to guess that Boosie’s Google Alert to all things Nas X must have been going off all evening.
This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and most people adhered to the assignment, while some were clearly on their own wave.
Check out some of the best of the best in the gallery.
1. Chance The Rapper – BestSource:Getty
Chance The Rapper with the Ralph Lauren Stadium…suit?! Bruh…
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Chance the Rapper attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
2. Serena Williams – BestSource:Getty
Serena Williams was not playing with y’all.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Serena Williams attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
3. Frank Ocean – BestSource:Getty
Frank Ocean was in the building, per usual. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Frank Ocean attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images)
4. Megan Thee Stallion – BestSource:Getty
Meg came through clean.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Megan Thee Stallion departs The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
5. Kendall Jenner – WorstSource:Getty
Don’t be fooled by the Kardashian Curse.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kendall Jenner arrives to the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
6. Jennifer Lopez – BestSource:Getty
Jenny stays on the block.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Jennifer Lopez attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
7. Kim Kardashian – WorstSource:Getty
Someone is still letting Kanye West choose her outfits.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
8. Amanda Gorgman – The BestSource:Getty
Poet laureate Amanda Gorman truly represents the best of us.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Amanda Gorman attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)