Saturday mornings for sneaker collectors has become a time of victories with way more L’s when it comes to the purchase of coveted kicks. The Beyhive is getting a bittersweet dose of this reality today (Jan. 17) while trying to cop gear from Beyoncé’s highly anticipated adidas x Ivy Park collection

From complaints of exclusive access not being so exclusive, the dreaded “sale pending” message to the even worse out of stock note, this is nothing sneaker fiends haven’t seen before.

But it’s a new reality for Bey fans, and they are reacting something awful. Last we checked, even the adidas app was acting funky, so the demand is definitely matching the hype.

And we’re totally here for the slander. Peep some of the best in the gallery.

If you couldn’t cop today, the collection is in stores tomorrow (Jan. 18). Best of luck with that.

The BeyHive Is Catching L’s Trying To Cop Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x adidas Collection, Twitter Sheds Tears was originally published on hiphopwired.com