The Brand Is A Wrap?: Twitter Reacts To Alleged Desus & Mero Breakup

Could it really be the end of an era? Desus Nice of the Desus & Mero fame seems to have confirmed that the popular duo’s famed Bodega Boys podcast is no more.

Over the years, we have witnessed Daniel “Desus” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez go from two Bronx dude cracking jokes on Twitter to building up their influential podcast, to getting looks on Complex and MTV to their own show on Viceland and then eventually Desus & Mero on Showtime (Season 4 just wrapped at the end of June). Throughout it all, the Bodega Boys also maintained their podcast.

However, as their fame grew the predictable speculation of the two personalities beefing and breaking up—something they often joked about—is currently flourishing on Twitter.

As of right now, everything has the sheen of speculation with the most recent tweet from Desus just saying a rather cryptic, “Twitter comes for everyone eventually.” However, a deeper dive finds messages from a month ago where Mero says the Bodega Boys podcast is done, with Desus seemingly attempting to keep it going.

On July 15, Desus confirmed another Twitter user’s inquiry about the pod’s status with “The hive deserved better than this ending,” seemingly confirming the podcast is done, done.

We’d love nothing more than to see the brand continue to be strong and they work through this rough patch, though. The reactions on Twitter span from concern to slander and jokes, in other words—what you would expect. Peep some of the best reactions in the gallery.

This story is developing.

