The Butcher Comin’: Benny The Butcher & Hit-Boy’s ‘Burden Of Proof’ Has Twitter Ready To Chef Bricks

Benny The Butcher has been gearing up for a major moment of his career, which comes as he’s having one hell of a run right now alongside his Griselda comrades. The Black Soprano Family honcho delivered his second studio album Burden Of Proof, a collaboration with Hit-Boy that has the Buffalo, N.Y. emcee sounding crisp as ever.

While Benny kept busy on features alongside his cousins Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine on their respective musical outings over the year, he’s largely been focused on building up his Black Soprano Family outfit and putting all of his efforts into his latest opus. The focus and dedication have handsomely paid off, with The Butcher sounding just as comfortable on Hit-Boy’s lush production as he does over the grit and grime of Daringer and Beat Butcha tracks.

Fans of Benny already heard “Timeless” with Lil Wayne nearly stealing the show and Big Sean going completely bonkers over Hit-Boy’s booming beat. Other features include Rick Ross on the lavish “Where Would I Go” and Freddie Gibbs performs the hook and delivers a few bars for “One Way Flight.”

The project would be largely incomplete without a feature from WSG and The Machine, who show for the spectacular “War Paint” and fans are also treated to a sorely missed Dom Kennedy on “Over The Limit.”

At 12 tracks, the album comes and goes but Benny doesn’t waste one bar. The absence of the BSF crew aside, this is as complete a project you’ll hear all year from the Griselda/Black Soprona Family camp.

On Twitter, fans of the upstate New York star are singing the praises of Burden of Proof, and we’ve got those reactions listed down below.

Find the project at your preferred DSP or retailer here.

