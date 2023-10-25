The Cheesecake Factory Sparks Yet Another First Date Debate On X

CLOSE

The Cheesecake Factory is enjoying a lot of press these days, first occurring after a first date gone wrong video went viral and now, a meme decrying the restaurant as a solid first date option. On X, formerly known as Twitter, folks are sharing their love of the beloved chain restaurant and wondering why people are making such a big deal about it.

Earlier this month, TikTok user @moniqueelsantos09 shared a video of a woman refusing to get out of a vehicle for a first date to The Cheesecake Factory. The TikTok user claimed it wasn’t her in the video/ That said, it’s come out that some believe the video was nothing more than an elaborate skit to get people talking and it was all the rage for at least a week before folks moved on.

Now, a new meme that was first shared on Facebook by a user we’re still trying to identify lists a number of places a woman won’t go on a first date and The Cheesecake Factory was among the spots listed. We’ve shared that meme below via screenshot.

Just like the aforementioned TikTok video, this has sparked another weird debate over the merits of The Cheesecake Factory, whether or not it’s a good first date option, and basically a lot of people telling on themselves for engagement.

We can’t imagine that The Cheesecake Factory is mad at any of these discussions and if you’ve been to one of their locations lately, they are hardly ever empty.

Check out some of the reactions to this current debate below.

Photo: Getty

