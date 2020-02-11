CLOSE
HomeNews

The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We Could Find [Photos]

Posted February 11, 2020

Enjoying every moment of their trip

Source: NickyLloyd / Getty


Black History Month is a time to reflect on the many contributions to society and culture that Black people have given the United States and the world over. While true historical figures and moments of note should always be the primary focus, a hilarious number of tweets online put a humorous twist on the annual celebration of Black excellence.

A number of folks on Twitter have jumped in on the trend, most notably Phonte of Little Brother fame. It isn’t known who exactly began this trend of fictional but funny Black history facts, but we do know there has been a high number of clever tweets to sift through.

Check out the funniest fictional Black History Months tweets we could find below.

Photo: Getty

The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We Could Find [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Related Galleries
Hoop Heads Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Vince Carter’s Epic Slam Dunk Contest Showing
#LHHNY: Yandy & Kimbella Almost Scrap, The Creep Squad Has Some Issues & More
#BloombergIsRacist: Michael Bloomberg Blasted On Twitter For Supporting Stop And Frisk
All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020 Oscars Party We Could Find
Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole While 21 Savage Song Plays, Cracks Her Jaw
Close