Megan Thee Stallion literally had to fight her label’s boss Carl Crawford and legendary hood figure J. Prince to get to this moment, but now she can celebrate because her debut album Suga is here.

It fits the name of this album is Suga because Megan made sure to keep it short and sweet with it clocking in at 24:33 worth of listening time. That idea seems to be working out for her already because it has already been streamed over a million times on music streaming service Spotify. Thee Stallion was happy to share that news with her Instagram followers.

As for the album, Thee Stallion keeps the same energy she hit the music scene with her raunchy bossy lyrics laced with her Houston style throughout the entire project. Led by her single “B.I.T.C.H,” which also now has a visual that will tantalize the senses no matter what sex you are, it also boasts features from Kehlani and Gunna. On the production side, Megan secured beats from the likes of The Neptunes, Timbaland, Pop Wansel, Jake One, Swish, and more.

Of course, the Hotties are excited their queen has finally dropped her long-awaited debut album as well and are giving Megan all the praise they feel she deserves. We know the “Cash Sh*t” crafter is excited to get this elephant off her shoulders and move on. Congrats on the release Megan, you see all the reactions to the release of “Suga” plus stream the entire album below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The Hotties Rejoice At The Arrival Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album ‘Suga’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com