The Internet Remains Undefeated, Turns R.Kelly’s Disastrous CBS Interview Into Hilarious Memes

Twitter can make a joke out of anything, case in point individuals put their humor on full display by making hilarious memes out of R.Kelly’s disastrous CBS interview.
R.Kelly’s CBS interview might be the biggest hit the singer has dropped in a long time thanks to these memes. Creative individuals have managed to take the most hilarious parts of the sit-down and remixed it adding beats and even setting it to Kelly’s “Trapped In The Closet” beat.
Of course, there were also the reactions to the madness that Gayle King had to endure while conducting the jaw-dropping interview with the king of R&Pee as he hilariously and passionately declared he is “fighting for his life.” One thing is definitely evident R.Kelly is a very disturbed individual, and he’s got some serious soul searching to do. While he embarks on his journey with his two brainwashed young girlfriends, we still gonna get these jokes off.
We do understand the suffering of the families involved, and the alleged abuse is no laughing matter; these memes though are just too good. To see all of the best ones generated from the interview hit the gallery below
1.
2.
R. Kelly got me and my girl rolling 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0cITcQzpe0— BB (@brandonbanks32) March 8, 2019
3.
What would’ve happened if— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 8, 2019
Danny Aiello interviewed RKelly?#Aielloed
New @iamrapaport is Live & Imagines here:https://t.co/JJa3RFsKhO pic.twitter.com/C1M1iRNdYp
4.
JERSEYYYYY TOO QUICK WITH IT ON MY MOMMA 😂😂😂😂😂#sheebohnation #RKelly #jerseyclub pic.twitter.com/H7GKvziLtB— Sheeboh (@therealsheeboh) March 8, 2019
5.
Who ever did this to R Kelly isn't going to heaven😭😭😭💀pic.twitter.com/BY62jVdZku— MOTIVATED GEORGE (@MOTIVATEDGEORGE) March 8, 2019
6.
R. Kelly - Trapped in the courthouse Part 1! pic.twitter.com/KDsQnh5W4S— Wolf (@WolfJamesSA) March 8, 2019
7.
Facebook funny asf lmfaoooo “if R Kelly was Jamaican” 😭 pic.twitter.com/FnfbEmCG80— 🅱️ 🅱️oogie wit da hoodie (@Tay_js4l) March 8, 2019
8.
#RKELLYREMIX "YALL DONT WANNA BELIEVE THE TRUTH!" feat. @rkelly (Made by #RemixgodSuede) 😲 #Rkelly pic.twitter.com/W1jOfCazAl— Dj Suede the Remix god (@Remixgodsuede) March 8, 2019
9.
They wildin 😂🤣 #rkelly pic.twitter.com/bkDYuQJ0YD— Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) March 8, 2019
10.
11.
R.kelly after reading one word😂 pic.twitter.com/zi4SKofPkq— VIV THE SAILOR (@OfficialVivi2) March 8, 2019
12.
S/O to R.Kelly hitting that Solo in the middle of the @GayleKing interview🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #impressiongawd pic.twitter.com/tghxytoHP9— Jay Pharoah (@JayPharoah) March 8, 2019
13.
I believe you dawg 😂😂😂 #RKelly #hogtie #lmao pic.twitter.com/kwmq5Xwxu4— issalame (@issalame1) March 8, 2019
14.
Everyone: “Why is everyone posting R Kelly memes?”— Dean Machine (@willdeanyo) March 8, 2019
Me:pic.twitter.com/whoXR2JVZl
15.
this is by far the funniest R Kelly reaction video I’ve seen so far pic.twitter.com/i9jgaYnXje— Sahal Abdi (@sAbdi28) March 8, 2019
16.
R. Kelly:— Naw4Real (@CameronDeval) March 8, 2019
I’m fighting for my f***cking life!!
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/8VK7QCz7le
17.
18.
R Kelly: I DiNt Do AnY oF ThAt!!! ThaTs NOt Me!!!!— Lyric (stop adding an a) (@h0neyw0lf) March 7, 2019
All of us with common sense: pic.twitter.com/1hnPxYeTLy
19.
Ok riddle me this. R. Kelly trying to confuse us or what?? pic.twitter.com/M6pIrEyf2B— HRM OLU OF IBADANLAND (@pulseafricamag) March 7, 2019
20.
21.
R. Kelly: “let me age gracefully”— SLAUGHTER GANG MEMES (@SlaughterMemes) March 7, 2019
Police: pic.twitter.com/oBNgCoZpm8
22.
Saw the #rkellyinterview and had to remix it. #rkelly #rkellymemes #RKellyGoingToJAIL pic.twitter.com/US1wkTha0D— Anderson Burrus (@AndersonBurrus) March 7, 2019