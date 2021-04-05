The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind & Fire Rocked Classic VERZUZ, 2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Loved Most Of It

VERZUZ has once again outdone itself as the premier live show event since the realities of the still-ongoing pandemic have rendered concerts temporarily obsolete. With legendary acts, The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind and Fire taking each on in the friendly free-for-all, two-step, and brown liquor Twitter mostly loved the event.
Easter Sunday was, of course, a holy day for many across the nation but the evening belonged to the VERZUZ platform, now undergoing its second major event since being acquired by Triller. Steve Harvey played host and was decked out in a festive Easter suit that was bold as expected from the veteran comedian.
However, the fans online watching from around the world were there to see The Isleys and The Elements get it on and showcase their vast catalog that stretches back decades. However, much of Twitter and the comments had plenty to say about Ron Isley and his impeccably shaped up silver beard and overall confidence.
Twitter also remarked that the event started on time, just as the VERZUZ did between Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, and it easily could’ve gone on for several more hours with hundreds of thousands of people watching via Instagram Live and plenty more across the Triller app and other spaces.
Ron Isley had a bit of a misstep while going into his “Mr. Biggs” persona, which was formulated during a series of collaborations with the beleaguered R. Kelly. While a number of viewers found the move to be in bad taste, all was forgiven as the hits and good vibes kept rolling in.
Looking across Twitter, the reactions to The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire VERZUZ have been hilarious and high in volume. We’ve got the best ones we could find listed out below.
For good measure, check out a small clip of VERZUZ below as well.
Welp! Now we know we can’t go over 4 hours on IG live 😫
We recorded the last song for y’all 🙏 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/DMPyoMb5eK
— Verzuz (@verzuzonline) April 5, 2021
THANK YOU everyone for tuning in!! We’ll find the words later, but WOW this was beyond AMAZING 🔥🔥🔥#VERZUZ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YKUwdgD3g8
— Verzuz (@verzuzonline) April 5, 2021
—
Photo: Triller
1.
Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isleys put on a four hour show and didn't cover all of their classic songs. Tonight was special, I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/eZZPyAWjbJ— Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) April 5, 2021
2.
Monday Morning Mood Board after this 4hr-long EWF/Isley Brothers #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/Vts0yUUMcx— Shanelle Genai (@shanellegenai) April 5, 2021
3.
This battle exudes Black Excellence. It goes to show how much of the past helped, influenced and shaped some of the best records in hip hop, in Movies, hell.. in Black Culture. Damn.... why am I tearing up?!?!? #verzuz pic.twitter.com/kMdJT7pFdS— Adam Giovanni (@westindianjesus) April 5, 2021
4.
This #Verzuz is spectacular for two reasons:— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 5, 2021
- They’ve got enough ammo to go for 4+ hours without a miss
- They started on time
5.
Nobody is having a better, Blacker night than this suit which booked the SAG Awards and #Verzuz simultaneously. pic.twitter.com/8klJ69EXiF— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) April 5, 2021
6.
Godfrey’s impression of Steve Harvey is always spot on 😂😂😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ShgLEZrDml— Hennifer Judson ✨ (@monaejjass) April 5, 2021
7.
I’m telling my future child these were The Avengers #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/UhAGD2xNGI— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2021
8.
I miss Maurice 😢#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/iXHlnq62Qg— Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) April 5, 2021
9.
Earth Wind & Fire’s “September” is literally the sonic manifestation of what happiness feels like. It’s such an incredible song. #verzuz— God-is Rivera (@GodisRivera) April 5, 2021
10.
Y’all during that #Verzuz when Ron was singing them R. Kelly songs pic.twitter.com/1RKAC0rNW5— Olivia Skyy Barelles (@shardidthat) April 5, 2021
11.
"Doooo yooouuuu remembeeeerrrr”#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/WkdQ6VJIyF— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2021
12.
BIG POPPA 🤯— BET (@BET) April 5, 2021
Mr. Biggs stole the night! #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/UPtZEQI6Td
13.
THE BEST SONG EVER MADE!— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) April 5, 2021
MAURICE WHITE DID THAT!!! #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/xfPLmo4WVZ
14.
me going to bed happy to be black. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/hEoVQNf8WU— kash. (@shemabrandnew) April 5, 2021
15.
If “How ya Mama’nem doing? Tell her I asked about her” was a person... #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/WVY470I5YR— Shanelle Genai (@shanellegenai) April 5, 2021
16.
R. Kelly is a sick nigga but the only way he's losing in a Verzuz battle is if you tell him to read.— Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) April 5, 2021
17.
The Isley Brothers vs. Earth, Wind and Fire was such a historical moment tonight. Something I needed. Felt like I was at a concert. I tell y’all about Black Men. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/amCwMaUYIy— Shani. (@xoflawlesss) April 5, 2021
18.
Oh they hit us with a music video !!!!!! #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/yCWjJR3727— Ave (@SebastianAvenue) April 5, 2021
19.
When Ernie started playing the guitar with his tongue #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/j4nYCj4oUJ— ~Alexandria~ “AstroPetty”💛🐝 (@DOPECHICKBEATS) April 5, 2021
20.
It’s officially the next day: these Black Kings rocked us from Sunday to Monday! #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ouuBRudgzR— Alison Berrios-Murray (@BerriosMurray) April 5, 2021