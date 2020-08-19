We may still be a few days away from the beginning of Nike’s “Mamba Week” but until it goes down Nike is out here dropping new and creative footwear for heads looking for something comfortable and stylish to relax in as the summer of 2020 comes to an end.

On August 28th Nike will be debuting their brand new Offline “house slippers” which was inspired by people who want to take time off from the struggles of the world and have a little downtime for their own mental health benefits. Looking as comfy as clouds with a Nike emblem on them, the Offline’s seem destined to be making appearances everywhere from the supermarket to the nail salon.

The Offline includes two unique sensory drop-in midsoles, interchangeable based on mood and overall feeling. Sensation 001, with strategically placed nubs, offers a massage-like experience for the wearer. Sensation 002 has a greater volume nub pattern for a comfortable prolonged wear time throughout the day. The shoe features exaggerated, exposed-foam padding in the tongue and an adjustable, cushioned strap to optimize comfort for the wearer.

These joints might be giving those Yeezy Slides a run for their money when they drop later this month. Just saying.

Peep pics of Nike’s latest hit silhouette and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair come August 28.

The Nike Offline 2020’s Will Be Your New House Slippers was originally published on hiphopwired.com