The Notorious B.I.G. Saluted On Twitter For 26th Anniversary Of His Passing #RIPBIG

The Notorious B.I.G. has been covered many times on our site and there is little more we can add to cement the man’s greatness as a rapper, lyricist, and Hip-Hop icon. On the 26th anniversary of his tragic death, Twitter once more gathers to salute The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls in grand fashion.

The Notorious B.I.G., real name Christopher Wallace, was at the height of his fame in 1997. Just six months prior, Biggie’s bitter rival and former friend Tupac “2Pac” Shakur was shot in a drive-by incident and eventually succumbed to his wounds. Even today, the people who carried out these vicious crimes still remain free.

It is astonishing to think that Biggie was just 24 years of age when he died. 2Pac was just 25 at the time of his death. Two young lives, two massive superstars of the culture, gone. Both men should still be here, celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary with some of their peers and close allies. It is beyond tragic that we’re only left with their memories.

Their passing stands as a grim reminder of the underbelly of Hip-Hop beef that can often turn violent. And even today when so many young artists have lost their lives in the wake of what happened in the 1990s, the same issues of gun violence and the inability to work things out like men still persist.

On Twitter, many are taking a moment to salute The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls, He indeed was the illest.

Check out the reactions below.

