The Roc Nation Brunch Was All The Black Excellence You Could Stand

The Roc Nation Brunch has become an annual tradition revered in some circles more than the actual Grammy Awards it precedes. The more prestigious event went down yesterday (Jan. 25) in Los Angeles and it was packed with Black excellence.

Once again, Jay-Z and Beyonce’s pre-Grammy brunch featured a who’s who of Hip-Hop and R&B A-listers including Sean Love Combs, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna, Pusha T, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, the NFL’s Saquon Barkley and many more.

Also worth noting was the presence of the Griselda crew—Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher, representing for Buffalo.

Check out photos from the Roc Nation brunch in the gallery.

