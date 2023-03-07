The Tiffany Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Drop Leaves Sneakerheads In Tears

CLOSE

Today (March 7), the highly anticipated drop of the Tiffany Co. x Nike Air Force 1 went down and with an estimated count of only 20,000 pairs available, y’all knew millions of L’s being distributed was inevitable.

Naturally many assume that sneaker bots ate the drop like Pac-Man especially after someone claimed to have botted 750 pairs of the highly anticipated sneaker from the raffle that Tiffany held over the weekend.

The sneaker game is trash for real heads in 2023. With resale already over $1000 for the $400 sneaker, this sneakerbot using fool is about to make a killing.

Regardless, many people actually took home the dub today though it was basically a 1000 to 1 ration of losers to winners. Taking to social media to proclaim victory or disgust, many sneakerheads let their feelings be known about today’s drops and it’s exactly what you’d expect as many continue to call on Nike to either fix the sneaker bots issue or make more of these exclusive pairs available for general consumption.

Hint: They’re not gonna do either.

Check out some of the internet’s reaction to today’s drops below and let us know if you took home a dub or an L in the comments section below.

