Summer Jam 2022 Brought The Heat

The official start of the summer in NYC is Hot 97’s Summer Jam Concert, and yes it definitely indicated that this year we are indeed back outside.

The annual concert made its triumphant return in 2021 after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hot 97 looked to build off the energy it started last year with another strong concert packed with performances from new and current Hip-Hop stars, including the rain.

As with every Summer Jam show, fans got warmed up outside of the Metlife Arena, enjoying performances from artists who aren’t big enough to rock inside the stadium but deserving of a place on the festival stage.

Emerging artists like Girll Codee, Nardo Wick, BabyFace Ray, Drewski & Friends featuring B-Lovee, JNR Choi, Dougie B., 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae got things started before fans headed inside.

Summer Jam 2022 Had Its Moments

Once the sun begins the set, that’s when the brightest stars arrive to hit the Summer Jam main stage. This year’s slate of performers definitely held it down.

Attendees saw performances from DreamDoll, Shenseea, Benny The Butcher, Roddy Rich, Pusha T, City Girls, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Brooklyn’s own, Fivio Foreign, closing out the show for his hometown of NYC.

Burna Boy was originally on the bill, but he was a late scratch along with Young Thug and Gunna because they are currently locked up after being caught up in a RICO charge.

There was also a dope tribute for the late DJ Kayslay, who passed away in April due to COVID-19 complications.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Summer Jam concert if there were surprise guests to deliver those signature moments we have come to expect from NYC’s biggest concert of the year.

Hit the gallery below to see the top moments from Summer Jam 2022.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The Top Moments From Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022 Concert was originally published on hiphopwired.com