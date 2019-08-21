The XFL Reveals The Name & Logo For The Washington D.C. Franchise

The XFL announced the names and logos for each of their teams for the upcoming season. The Washington D.C. team will be named…

D.C. Defenders!

Wrestling Mogul and billionaire Vince McMahon will be reviving the football league, which debuted in 2001 but only lasted a year. The new version of the 8-team league will begin to play in February 2020. XFL Pro Football League will air games on ESPN, ABC and Fox properties

The Defenders will make Audi Field their home turf. Check out the rest of the team names and logos below.

