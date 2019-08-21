CLOSE
The XFL Reveals The Name & Logo For The Washington D.C. Franchise

Posted August 21, 2019

XFL, fast-paced and fan-friendly, returning in 2020; Orlando interested in getting team

Source: Orlando Sentinel / Getty


The XFL announced the names and logos for each of their teams for the upcoming season. The Washington D.C. team will be named…

D.C. Defenders!

Listen: Steve Czaban on the XFL’s interesting rules and how it can succeed

Wrestling Mogul and billionaire Vince McMahon will be reviving the football league, which debuted in 2001 but only lasted a year. The new version of the 8-team league will begin to play in February 2020. XFL Pro Football League will air games on ESPN, ABC and Fox properties

The Defenders will make Audi Field their home turf. Check out the rest of the team names and logos below.

 

1. The DC Defenders

2. The Dallas Renegades

3. The Seattle Dragons

4. The Houston Roughnecks

5. The St. Louis BattleHawks

6. The Tampa Bay Vipers

7. The Los Angeles Wildcats

8. The New York Guardians

