Outside of reading books, or binge-watching shows on your favorite streaming services, video games are an excellent way to keep yourself occupied. So, now is no better time to log in some serious hours on those games you have been sitting on.
We get it; being locked up in your crib as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic is not fun at all, but you have to make the most of the situation. There are no group of people better suited to having to be hunkered down in the crib than gamers. It’s really like we have been preparing for this situation our entire lives.
Eventually, gamers get jobs, and they don’t have the hours to put into individual titles opting for shorter games that won’t consume all of their free time.
But with a lot of folks now home for the foreseeable future (we hope that is not the case) now is an excellent time to turn on that PlayStation 4, Xbox One X or Nintendo Switch and get to gaming and tackle those games that fall under the “long as hell” category.
You may have beat one or more of these titles already, doesn’t mean you can’t revisit them because they usually have excellent replay value. The main idea is to find a game that will take you a while to get through it, and that is expansive enough that you can’t just speed through it.
So hit the gallery below to see all of our suggestions, happy gaming, stay safe, and WASH YOUR HANDS.
—
Photo: Rockstar Games / Red Dead Redemption II
These Ridiculously Long Games Will Help Pass The Time During The Coronavirus Shutdown was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. ‘Red Dead Redemption II’
The main story alone in ‘Red Dead Redemption II’ will take about 47 hours to complete. If you add in the side quests 76½ hours and 161 hours to knock everything out the Wild Wild West. So this game is perfect for this occasion.
2. ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild’
Hunker down, this masterpiece’s main story will take you about 50 hours to complete, 93 hours with the side quests included and a staggering 182 hours to complete everything in the game. This ain’t ‘The Legend of Zelda’ game you were used too. This is the most in-depth game in the famed Nintendo franchise.
3. ‘Grand Theft Auto V’
Yeah, this game came out roughly seven years ago. However, it still has legs and now is the perfect time to hop back into the crazy world Rockstar Games created in ‘GTA V.’ The game’s central story clocks in at roughly 32 hours, add in the extras about 48h 58m and if you’re a completionist a whopping 83h 34m. Plus, if you throw in ‘GTA Online,’ this game can help you get through these tumultuous times.
4. ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”
The Netflix original show brought more eyes to the popular game series, and rightfully so, it’s fantastic. While we wait for CD Projekt Red’s ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ now is the perfect time to revisit ‘The Wither 3: Wild Hunt.’ The game is about 70 hours long and has taken some players 100 hours to complete it. CD Projekt Red boasts potentially 200 hours of gameplay for you to enjoy.
5. ‘NBA 2K20’
The NBA in real life is currently shut down, but that is not the case in the virtual world. So why not run a full season, get your MyPlayer stats up, and in the spirit of social distancing take on some friends online. ‘NBA 2K20’ is the perfect game for this situation.
6. ‘Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain’
Hideo Kojima is the Martin Scorsese of the gaming world, and Solid Snake is his Robert De Niro. The dynamic duo hasn’t missed either. In Snake’s “swan song,” and Kojima’s final game under the Konami banner, ‘Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain’ was declared an instant classic when it arrived 5-years ago. Kojima went for a more open world/ sandbox with this game giving players the ability to complete missions how they wanted to. The game’s main story clocked in at 46 hours, 82 hours if you add in the extras, and if you wanted to go ham and try to get a 100% completion 162 hours.
7. ‘Death Stranding’
The first title released under the Kojima Productions banner, ‘Death Stranding,’ is a great game, a little on the weird side but definitely worth your time. Starring ‘The Walking Dead’ actor, Norman Reedus, the game’s central story clocks in at 39½ Hours, 57½ Hours if you also partake in the extra activities and if you want to totally complete the game 113 Hours.
8. ‘Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Released roughly three years ago, ‘Horizon Zero Dawn” is another game that should be high on anyone’s list. The game, which is a third-Person, Action, Adventure, Open World, Role-Playing title absolutely keeps you occupied with its great story and action that will pull you in as you get deeper into the game. If you just go through the main story alone, it could take about 36 hours, 59 hours if you do the side quests as well, and 82 hours if you want to get that platinum trophy.
9. The ‘Tomb Raider’ Series
Crystal Dynamics’ reboot of the ‘Tomb Raider’ franchise was absolutely necessary and so damn good. Players got the chance to play as a young Lara Croft earning her stripes as she has to learn how to survive while stopping Trinity in 2013’s ‘Tomb Raider.’ In 2015’s ‘The Rise of The Tomb Raider,’ Lara returns, but she is definitely more seasoned as she embarks on her first adventure. In 2018’s ‘Shadow of The Tomb Raider,’ Lara is back, but this time she has to save the whole world from the Mayan Apocalypse. We could make sure her right now to save us from Trump. Combine all three games you looking at 38 hours of main story gameplay, 59 hours of your time if you find all of the treasures, caves, and sidequests 59 hours and 89½ hours if you go really ham and put in the work. You can definitely find all three games on sale for a reasonable price.
10. ‘Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey’
‘Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey’ was a breath of fresh air for a franchise that got a bit boring. Developers decided to go the RPG route to inject new energy into the franchise and really open up the map allowing players to travel around the world of Ancient Greece. The game’s main story will take you about 40 hours to complete, combined with side quests and exploration 77½ hours and 123 hours to uncover every nook and cranny.