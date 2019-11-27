They Lost To Who?: Duke Haters Unite To Laugh At The Blue Devils Epic Upset To SFA

Last night (Nov.26) in Cameron Indoor Stadium, something epic happened. Perennial college basketball powerhouse Duke joined Kentucky by suffering a devastating and surprising loss to SFA (Stephen F. Austin) in what is considered to be one of the biggest upsets in college sports history.

They lost to who? That’s what many people were asking when the news flashed across their Twitter timelines the Duke Blue Devils suffered a rare home loss to an unranked and relatively unheard of Lumberjacks team. It all went down dramatically with SFA’s Nathan Bain’s coast-to-coast buzzer-beating layup that sent the No.1 ranked Blue Devils and their fans home shocked and in disbelief at what they just witnessed.

ICYMI: @SFA_MBB pulled off one of the biggest shockers in recent memory last night, taking down #1 Duke at Cameron 😱 (🎥 @FOXSportsSouth) pic.twitter.com/MMHdoZc3sh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 27, 2019

The loss for Duke is a significant one being that no team outside of the ACC has beaten the Dukies on their home in 20 years, putting SFA in elite company. Duke’s head coach, Mike Krzyzewski, tried his best to make sense of loss during the postgame press conference, slightly hinting that his usually polished squad took their competition very lightly.

Coach K on tonight’s loss to SFA… pic.twitter.com/3rvfNxDyzN — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 27, 2019

As a product of the Blue Devils’ sustained greatness, they have amassed a pretty sizeable amount of haters who live for moments just like this. When that game clock hit 00.00, the jokes immediately starting flowing on the timelines clowning the school for suffering a loss at home in such a dramatic fashion.

Losses like this usually build character for teams as they will use them as a learning lesson, so it would be a safe bet to expect for Duke to ham after this. For now, though, they still gonna get these damn jokes. You can see the hilarious reactions to SFA snatching the hearts from the Blue Devils and their fans at the buzzer in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

They Lost To Who?: Duke Haters Unite To Laugh At The Blue Devils Epic Upset To SFA was originally published on hiphopwired.com