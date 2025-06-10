This Is What Democracy Looks Like?: 19 Unforgettable Photos From LA Protests Against ICE

1. Protesters clash with law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles near the Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center due to the immigration raids in L.A. Source: Getty Los Angeles, CA – June 08: California National Guard stands guard as protesters clash with law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles at the Metropolitan Detention Center due to the immigration raids in L.A. on Sunday, June 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

2. US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION Source: Getty This picture taken on June 8, 2025 shows California Highway Patrol using smoke grenades to advance and push protestors off the 101 freeway during a demonstration following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles. Demonstrators torched cars and scuffled with security forces in Los Angeles on June 8, as police kept protestors away from the National Guard troops President Donald Trump sent to the streets of the second biggest US city. (Photo by BLAKE FAGAN / AFP) (Photo by BLAKE FAGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Protesters clash with law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles near the Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center due to the immigration raids in L.A. Source: Getty Los Angeles, CA – June 08: Protesters clash with law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles near the Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center due to the immigration raids in L.A. on Sunday, June 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

4. US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION Source: Getty This picture taken on June 8, 2025 shows California Highway Patrol officers forcing protestors back onto an on-ramp to the 101 freeway during a demonstration following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles. Demonstrators torched cars and scuffled with security forces in Los Angeles on June 8, as police kept protestors away from the National Guard troops President Donald Trump sent to the streets of the second biggest US city. (Photo by BLAKE FAGAN / AFP) (Photo by BLAKE FAGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

5. Anti-ICE-Protests-in-Los-Angeles Source: Getty A protester waves Mexican flag on a vandilized Waymo self-driving car as people continue their anti-ICE demonstrations in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday June 8, 2025. Protests erupted earlier on Friday when ICE Federal agents arrested immigrants in LA’s fashion district, in a Home Depot parking lot, and several other locations. (Photo by Sahab Zaribaf / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by SAHAB ZARIBAF/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

6. Protests Erupt In L.A. County, Sparked By Federal Immigration Raids Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – June 09: Protesters clash with police on the 101 Freeway during a protest against immigration raids on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders following two days of clashes with police during a series of immigration raids. (Photo by Nick Ut/Getty Images)

7. US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION Source: Getty Religious leaders stand in a street outside the Metropolitan Detention center during a protest in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. US President Donald Trump on June 9 accused protesters in Los Angeles of insurrection and threatened they would be “hit harder” than ever if they disrespect security forces during clashes triggered by anger over immigration raids. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

8. US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION Source: Getty A protester shouts into a megaphone outside the Federal Building during a protest in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. US President Donald Trump on June 9 ordered active-duty Marines into Los Angeles, vowing those protesting immigration arrests would be “hit harder” than ever. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

9. ice, immigration protest downtown Los Angeles. Source: Getty Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, June 8, 2025 – A graffiti laden Waymo car burns as protesters take to the streets to protest ICE immigration raids throughout the city. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

10. Protests Erupt In L.A. County Sparked By Federal Immigration Raids Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Protesters confront California National Guard soldiers and police outside of a federal building as protests continue in Los Angeles following three days of clashes with police after a series of immigration raids on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

11. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION Source: Getty TOPSHOT – A firework explodes behind a police officer in riot gear during a protest in response to federal immigration operations in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. President Donald Trump’s administration said on June 9 that it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California’s governor over the “deranged” deployment. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

12. US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION Source: Getty Fireworks explode around police officers in riot gear during a protest in response to federal immigration operations in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. President Donald Trump’s administration said on June 9 that it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California’s governor over the “deranged” deployment. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

13. US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION Source: Getty A demonstrator yells at Police officers in riot gear during a demonstration following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. President Donald Trump’s administration said on June 9 that it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California’s governor over the “deranged” deployment. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

14. Los Angeles Riots: Tensions rise amid protests over immigration raids Los Angeles Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 9: Anti-ICE protesters clash with police near the Federal Building and detention center in Los Angeles, California on June 9, 2025 amid protests over immigration raids. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

16. Los Angeles Riots: Tensions rise amid protests over immigration raids Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 9: Anti-ICE protesters are gathered outside of the Federal Building in Los Angeles, California on June 9, 2025 amid protests over immigration raids. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

17. Protesters continue to clash with the Los Angeles Police Department in downtown Los Angeles due to the immigration raids in L.A. Source: Getty Los Angeles, CA – June 09: A demonstrator is arrested as protesters continue to clash with the Los Angeles Police Department in downtown Los Angeles due to the immigration raids in L.A. on Monday, June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

18. Protesters continue to clash with the Los Angeles Police Department in downtown Los Angeles due to the immigration raids in L.A. Source: Getty Los Angeles, CA – June 09: A car burns on East 3rd street after protesters set a car on fire as demonstrators continue to clash with the Los Angeles Police Department in downtown Los Angeles due to the immigration raids in L.A. on Monday, June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)