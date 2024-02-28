This You?: First Images Of ‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’ #FreaknikDoc

Close
First Images Of 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told'

First Images Of 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told'

Published on February 28, 2024
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Ever since word got out that there would be an official documentary about the famed, or infamous, Freaknik of the 1990’s, people of a certain age were shooketh that they would be spotted in archival footage. The arrival of first look images from Hulu’s forthcoming documentary, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, has surely raised their anxiety.
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is set to premiere on March 21. The doc boasts that it will reveal the “untold” story of the HBCU picnic in Atlanta that managed to go viral before the advent of social media.
While the official trailer won’t be dropping unit tomorrow (Thursday, February 29) at 8am, on the last day of Black History Month, Hulu is encouraging viewers to drop reactions on Twitter and TikTok with the hashtag #FreaknikDoc. Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is executive produced by Jermaine Dupri, Uncle Luke, and 21 Savage while the showrunner is Geraldine Porras and it is directed P. Frank Williams. Check out the first images in the gallery below. You can bet the social media detectives will be searching for the non-celebs, so pray for their mentions in advance.  

1. Jermaine Dupri – Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Jermaine Dupri - Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
Obviously, JD was there. 

2. Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
A time was being had. 

3. Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told freaknik: the wildest party never told

4. Uncle Luke – Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Uncle Luke - Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
Luke Skyywalker mode. 

5. Jermaine Dupri – Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Jermaine Dupri - Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
Jermaine Dupri, looking judgmental. LOL. 

6. Freaknik

Freaknik
This you? 

7. Lil Jon – Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Lil Jon - Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
Lil Jon

8. 21 Savage – Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

21 Savage - Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
21.

This You?: First Images Of ‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’ #FreaknikDoc was originally published on hiphopwired.com

