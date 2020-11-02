CLOSE
Threw Some D On It: Cardi B Calls Off Divorce From Offset, Legally

Once again, Cardi B and Offset are happily married. In order to seal the deal, Bardi has called off her divorce from her sometimes on again, some times off again husband, legally.

Back in September, the Bronx rapper filed for divorce from her Migos rapper husband, citing irreconcilable differences. However, by the time her birthday came around about a month later, she was spotted in Las Vegas celebrating and getting cozy with the same Offset she previously was trying to escape out of marital wedlock

But according to TMZ, the “WAP” rapper has filed legal documents in Georgia seeking to dismiss her previous divorce request.

Also worth noting is that she reportedly filed the motion “without prejudice,” meaning she has the right to refile at a later date if need be.

Per Cardi herself, part of the reason she reconciled with Offset is because she wanted some D. As for Offset, part of his cost of re-entry, no pun intend, was that new Bentley he copped for Cardi as a birthday present. We’re sure the billboard he took out for her in Atlanta helped as well.

Hip-Hop love, it’s a roller coaster. Peep some obligatory reactions and commentary about the couple below.

