Drake is currently in the midst of his It’s All A Blur tour and sparked an interesting trend at his shows that doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. After playfully calling out women for not throwing bras onstage during his sets, Drake encountered a bra size that left him baffled at the sheer size.

Drake recently completed a two-day run (July 28 & 29) in Washington, D.C. at Capitol One Arena and paused his set to discuss one woman’s bra that left him stumped. The Canadian superstar, clearly having a good time with the moment, shouted out the woman’s 36L bra size and launched into a hilarious monologue about how high the letters can go. TikTok user @threehana caught all the shenanigans on her phone.

“36L? L? How many letters does it go up to?” Drake asked, right before going into counting on his fingers how many letters were used for the bra. “There’s another one over there that looks big but we’ll talk about it later personally. Nah, this is custom work right here.”

Drake added, “This is crazy, this can’t be real, who’s is this?” before picking up a sizeable but still smaller 42H bra to compare the two sets. Apparently, there were two 42H bras thrown.

In part two of the video, Drake appears to think that women are just purchasing large bras to toss onto the stage.

“Y’all just buying big bras and throwing them onstage. Are we just giving out tickets to women with the biggest t*tties in the world?” Drake continued before ending the monologue and launching back into his set.

The video from @threehana went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) and we’ve got some reactions from the social media site below. Also, these women throwing the big bras must be rich, just saying.

Photo: Marcelo Hernandez / Getty

Tiddy Whisperer: Drake Shouts Out Woman Who Threw 36L Bra Onstage was originally published on hiphopwired.com