Tina Snow Back!: Megan Thee Stallion’s Newest Single ‘Thot Sh*t’ Declared A Summer Bop By The Hotties

Megan Thee Stallion lets the streets know Tina Snow is back with her latest single, “Thot Sh*t,” and the Hotties approve.

After officially ending her brief hiatus last weekend, Megan Thee Stallion has been teasing the return of her alter ego, Tina Snow, and her new single “Thot Sh*t.” Finally, at the stroke of midnight, the Houston rapper unleashed her track that arrives right on time as the temperatures are heating up, and outside is opening back up as people are finally beginning to live their best waxed and fully- vaxxed lives.

The track keeps that hot girl energy that Thee Stallion’s fans have come to know and love her for, and she puts it on full display in the accompanying visual that she released alongside the new song. In the roughly 4-minute visual, Megan’s knees are fully recharged, and the cake is on full display as she and a bunch of twerking beauties haunt a conservative senator leaves a dumb comment while watching her “Body” visual.

While that turns out to be a nightmare for the senator, that would honestly be a dream scenario for many. We’re just keeping it buck. Who wouldn’t want Megan Thee Stallion and her curvy friends randomly appearing in places they are at? A hater, that’s who.

The Hotties, of course, love the new track and video and have already declared the song a summer bop. You can peep the video and reactions to “Thot Sh*t” in the gallery below.

Photo: 300 entertainment / Megan Thee Stallion

