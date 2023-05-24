Tina Turner, The “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Has Died #TinaTurner

CLOSE

Tina Turner, one of the most iconic entertainers of her era, has died according to still-developing reports. Known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Tina Turner passed away in her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

As reported by Sky News, Tina Turner resided in the town of Kusnacht after retiring from performing in 2000 and putting down her roots in Europe where she enjoyed huge support from her legion of fans.

Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Brownsville, Tenn., and grew up in the nearby town of Nutbush. In the late 1950s, Turner crossed paths with singer and songwriter Ike Turner, who convinced her to change her name because it reportedly reminded him of the cartoon character, Sheena, Queen of the Jungle. The relationship with Ike Turner was a tumultuous one with several instances of domestic and spousal abuse after crafting hits alongside her ex-husband.

In the early 1980s, Tina Turner emerged as a solo act and began a string of hits that went on to define her career on terms that befitted her talent. Turner shot to fame on the back of singles like “Let’s Stay Together” and the success of the album, Private Dancer. Turner, who was one of the most physically fit stars of her time, also starred in Hollywood films between releasing songs and touring the world.

In 2008, Turner briefly unretired to launch her tour “Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour” which became one of the hottest tickets of that time. Turner also found love again, marrying German music executive Erwin Bach in 2013. The couple settled in Switzerland. The biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, titled after one of Turner’s hit songs, was released in 1993 with Angela Bassett delivering a strong performance. Turner is survived by her husband, four children, and a host of family and friends.

As the news of the passing of Turner is still fresh in the minds of many, Twitter is full of adoring comments in Turner’s name. We’ve got those comments below.

Tina Turner was 83.

