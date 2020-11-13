Tity Boi Back: 2 Chainz Drops Long-Awaited ‘So Help Me God LP’ & Twitter Reacts

When he decides to call it a career, 2 Chainz can look back on his career with pride, especially since his second act has been quite lucrative. While Tity Boi has other pursuits outside of music that has raised his profile, his latest studio album So Help Me God positions itself as a reminder the Atlanta rapper still has something to say.
So Help Me God is the seventh studio full-length project from 2 Chainz, featuring a number of familiar collaborators who have cemented legacies, along with artists of the current generation.
Across 15 tracks, 2 Chainz is an anchoring and inviting presence; his Southern-accented delivery and propensity to stunt on nearly every line also remains consistent. Features such as Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more help round out the project.
So Help Me God is the second project from 2 Chainz, who dropped No Face No Case earlier in the year with The Real University.
Twitter has been talking up the album since it dropped Friday morning (Nov. 13) and have been chiming in since. We’ve got those reactions below.
Find So Help Me God at your preferred DSPs here.
#SoHelpMeGod Out Now https://t.co/zPu295Qw1k
— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 13, 2020
More artists should be buying beats from Chief Keef! He gave 2 Chainz a scorcher. And it sounds dirty like they didn’t have the files to mix. He has such a unique, distinct sound 🔥— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 13, 2020
Kanye: Middle name Mandela— ye4us (@ye4us) November 13, 2020
2 Chainz: Me and momma sold dope together
Ye: I can't hear you Helen Keller
2 Chainz: Since fifteen I've been a felon. A felon can vote, spread the message, exhale accapella
Ye: I still throw my diamond up
2 Chainz: oh you still reppin' Roc-A-Fella pic.twitter.com/2iJf2Xw919
Brent with the smoothest hook ever, Kanye and Chainz flowing bro. what a song pic.twitter.com/41n2KUkIzz— Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) November 13, 2020
This nigga 2 Chainz brah 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/z6LK5NrLL1— Bearded Philosopher (@KeylanTheOG) November 13, 2020
Future and Uzi back to back on RockStar Chainz and Lullaby pic.twitter.com/xmrJoSp0yW— . (@n_________ab) November 13, 2020
8-9/10 off first listen, great production, great beats, great features, overall great album. 2 Chainz is killing the game. Highly recommend giving it a listen pic.twitter.com/qpXWKU6IiG— 𝙒𝙊𝙇𝙁 (@earlfart) November 13, 2020
That 2 chainz album not hitting one bit pic.twitter.com/Otcm5QnFNL— JediJYN (@Jed1JYN) November 13, 2020
The 2 Chainz album is 💩— Big Fish (@kieronFish) November 13, 2020
That future and Uzi hella suck 😂🤦🏾♂️ 2 chainz shit better— C H A (@Mond816) November 13, 2020
Niggas bumping that new So Help Me God by 2 Chainz but those 2 CHAINS you wearing is turning your neck green so please take them off or SO HELP ME GOD😡— Swaggy Black Teen 🦸🏾♂️🕷🕸 (@TeddyWithTheM) November 13, 2020
That other album was terrible, lemme see what this 2Chainz hittin for.— IG: HomelessMillionaire (@AllenYork) November 13, 2020
2chainz album was a 6.5/10— Sack (@JacksackPhD) November 13, 2020
son why is 2chainz still dropping music— devynn (@itsthatbitchdev) November 13, 2020
This 2Chainz album crazy— TOUT PUISSANT 💪🏾🦂🦍 (@jayfrom88) November 13, 2020
2chainz done pissed me off— Le$ane Pari$h Crook$ (@AyeYoScoob) November 13, 2020