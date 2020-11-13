When he decides to call it a career, 2 Chainz can look back on his career with pride, especially since his second act has been quite lucrative. While Tity Boi has other pursuits outside of music that has raised his profile, his latest studio album So Help Me God positions itself as a reminder the Atlanta rapper still has something to say.

So Help Me God is the seventh studio full-length project from 2 Chainz, featuring a number of familiar collaborators who have cemented legacies, along with artists of the current generation.

Across 15 tracks, 2 Chainz is an anchoring and inviting presence; his Southern-accented delivery and propensity to stunt on nearly every line also remains consistent. Features such as Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more help round out the project.

So Help Me God is the second project from 2 Chainz, who dropped No Face No Case earlier in the year with The Real University.

Twitter has been talking up the album since it dropped Friday morning (Nov. 13) and have been chiming in since. We’ve got those reactions below.

Find So Help Me God at your preferred DSPs here.

—

Photo: Getty

Tity Boi Back: 2 Chainz Drops Long-Awaited ‘So Help Me God LP’ & Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com