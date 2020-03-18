Tofu Tussle: Jay Electronica & Joe Budden “Beef” Over ‘A Written Testimony’

It hasn’t been a week and already, people are drawing lines in the sand regarding opinions and reactions to the release of Jay Electronica ‘s debut studio album, A Written Testimony . There has been plenty of critiques from places high and low, with Electronica responding to the commentary made by Joe Budden and his podcast cohosts over the weekend.

In episode 330 of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden began his critique with his usual “leading with love” stance before handing the floor over to his cohosts Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay. The entire podcast team largely agreed that the album shouldn’t be classified as a proper debut due to JAY-Z’s noticeable presence across A Written Testimony.

Amid the jokes and discussion, the crew break down the release and didn’t so much pan the project but made sure to continually note how JAY-Z shined across his appearances across the record. Mal and off-camera but on-mic cohost Parks Vallely both seemed to enjoy the album’s creative aims but the consensus was there was too much Hov for this to be a proper “De-Butt” (listen to the podcast to get that reference).

Via Twitter, Jay Electronica tagged Rory in a tweet string with folks blasting Budden for trying to come at Electronica, noting that the now-retired rapper has never released a classic body of work. Budden took notice of it and told Jay Elec that he should have tagged him. In response, Jay Elec ended his portion the mild mock-meat beef by saying “i never heard your albums bro. may Allah bless your career as a journalist.”

Budden, who didn’t let that jab go, ended his side of the talk with, “I took you off yours & it’s a Hov mixtape now… Peace be unto you as well King.”

Since this little kerfluffle, fans have had a gang of commentary regarding Budden’s pen, which is very strong if we may say, in comparison to the formidable gifts of Jay Electronica. Check out the responses and such below.

@thisisrory #AWrittenTestimony https://t.co/JCDyUROF77 pic.twitter.com/JSPhVcrIaA — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) March 17, 2020

I never got absolutely mopped around on my own project either… @ me, not Rory. https://t.co/SfMRZ4BaVR — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 17, 2020

i never heard your albums bro. may Allah bless your career as a journalist. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) March 17, 2020

I took you off yours & it’s a Hov mixtape now… Peace be unto you as well King. https://t.co/6KMlXKNqpP — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 17, 2020

