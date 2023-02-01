Tom Brady Retires From The NFL After 23 Seasons #TomBrady

CLOSE

Tom Brady and his time as one of the most dominant players in the NFL finally came to an end. After 23 seasons, the future Hall of Famer is hanging up the cleats and moving on to the next phase of his life.

Tom Brady, 45, is one of the most decorated quarterbacks of his era and beyond, winning the Super Bowl seven times and becoming the MVP of the Big Game five times in those wins. Much of Brady’s fame was established as the leader of the efficient New England Patriots offense ahead of taking his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning a championship there.

According to some observers, Brady’s best days were behind him in the previous season and his retirement announcement a year ago seemed to be the end of it. However, Brady returned to the Bucs for one more run and did make the playoffs but was eliminated and effectively ending one of the greatest runs in sports.

Brady made the announcement via social media and while he probably could play another few seasons, the California native and the University of Michigan star truly is calling it a career.

On Twitter, plenty of folks chimed in to salute Tom Brady and his lengthy career. Keep scrolling to see those comments below.

