CLOSE
HomeNews

Tory Lanez Busted On Gun Charge While Megan Thee Stallion Was With Him, Twitter Blames Kylie Jenner

Posted 10 hours ago

Tory Lanez Arrest On Gun Charge, Megan Thee Stallion Was With Him

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz


2020 refuses to take its foot off our necks. Tory Lanez found himself in trouble with the law early Sunday morning, and our favorite hot girl Megan Thee Stallion was with him.

TMZ is exclusively reporting that Lanez was busted on weapons charges following an argument at a house party early Sunday (Jul.12) in the Hollywood Hills. Law enforcement sources told the celebrity gossip site they responded to a call, when they arrived, witnesses informed them about people arguing in an SUV and shots being fired in the air before the vehicle peeled off.

After getting a description of the vehicle, authorities located it and found Lanez, Megan, and another woman in the SUV along with a weapon. Megan, who was described as a “victim” in the incident according to TMZ, was immediately taken to hospital following Lanez’s arrest to treat a cut on her foot she reportedly got from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle.

TMZ reports Lanez was taking to jail and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is considered a felony. The incident in question happened after Lanez and Thee Stallion hung out with Kylie Jenner at what appeared to be a pool party at Jenner’s crib located in Holmby Hills.

The gunshots rang off several miles away in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood TMZ reports. As you can imagine, the Hot Girls and the rest of Twitter is more concerned about Megan and her hanging out with Lanez. They are even blaming the curse of Kylie Jenner for the entire incident.

Bruh!

What happened to Jordyn Woods? Megan needs to stick with her. You can peep the rest of the reactions to Megan being a victim of Tory Lanez’s shenanigans and the Kylie Jenner curse in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Tory Lanez Busted On Gun Charge While Megan Thee Stallion Was With Him, Twitter Blames Kylie Jenner  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Galleries
#BlackInkChi: Jess Comes Back From Across The Pond, Immediately Clashes With Kitty
New Jack Ting: Twitter Says Joey BadA$$ Is Channeling Bobby Brown In New Photo
Black Twitter Slams Chance The Rapper For Suggesting Kanye West As Better President Than Biden
#FREEWOJ: Lebron James, NBA Players & Fans Support Adrian Wojnarowski After ESPN Suspends Him
Chance The Rapper Capes For Kanye West’s Fake Presidential Bid, Twitter Smacks 3 Cap Off His Dome
Close