Tory Lanez & His Hairpiece Begins Prison Bid, Mugshot Is The Purest of Struggle

CLOSE

Tory Lanez’s mugshot has arrived, and it’s a pure, glorious struggle.

Convicted felon Tory Lanez is now an inmate at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

The singer/rapper’s mugshot arrived on the internet, signaling the start of his prison stint, which is hilarious because he once boasted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was not going to prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Justice was finally served on August 8 when Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford slapped Lanez with his well-deserved sentence, seven months after he was convicted of the shooting, ending three years of trauma for the Houston rapper.

The “Say It” crafter was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun in a vehicle, and allegations that he used it to inflict bodily harm.

In the photo currently making its rounds on social media, Lanez looks fed up as reality sets in that he will no longer get special treatment and go by inmate number “BW0168,” according to The Shaderoom.

Lanez is not going down without a fight and is currently appealing the conviction. He did make an attempt to stay out of prison as he awaits to appeal the decision.

Unfortunately for him, Judge Herriford said nah, citing Lanez committing a “violent felony” and his “history of violating court orders.”

Lanez was transferred from Los Angeles County Jail to North Kern State Prison after his bail request was denied. ET reports that he will spend three to six months in a medium-security prison and then in a long-term facility to serve the rest of his 10-year bid.

Judge Herriford did bless Lanez with 305-day credit for time served.

Social Media Reactions To Tory Lanez’s Mugshot

The internet is clowing Lanez’s mugshot, specifically his struggle hairline. It’s no secret that Lanez struggles with his hair, and based on his photo, he should just “come on home,” to quote the great Charles Barkley, and go back to the bald look.

You can hit the gallery below for more reactions.

—

Photo: Handout / Getty

Tory Lanez & His Hairpiece Begins Prison Bid, Mugshot Is The Purest of Struggle was originally published on hiphopwired.com