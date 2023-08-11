Tory Lanez Hops Off Booster Seat To Say He Isn’t Apologizing

CLOSE

Tory Lanez, who was sentenced this week to a decade behind bars in connection to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, still has access to social media somehow. The Canadian rascal is standing five feet tall, excuse us, 10 toes down in stating that he isn’t responsible for the shooting while saying he’s not apologizing.

In a brief Instagram statement, Tory Lanez highlights that the singer and entertainer is intending to remain steadfast in stating that he had nothing to do with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me, I will never, never let no jail time eliminate me,” Lanez began. “This week in court, I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That’s it. In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

Lanez added, “I’ve faced adversity my whole life, and every time it looked like I’d lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall, and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

The post concludes with Tory Lanez thanking his fans for their support and maintaining his proud defiance.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, onlookers have chimed in with their thoughts about the case, including all of the celebrity letters in support of him. Check out those reactions below.

