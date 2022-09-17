Toxic Avengers: Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Knocked Her Father Out In Baltimore

CLOSE

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Are Back At It

Chrisean Rock , the on-again, off-again, and back-on-again romantic partner of Blueface made an explosive claim about the rhythmically-challenged rapper. The Baltimore native says that Blueface allegedly knocked out her father in her hometown and folks on Twitter have plenty to say.

On Friday (September 16), Chrisean Rock took to her Instagram Story feed and dropped the bombshell of the day, writing in her story caption, “So My Boyfriend Knocked My Dad Out Da Family Stuff Didn’t Go Well Ino Even Know What’s Going On” and ending it with a heartbreak emoji.

However, what’s odd is that Rock continued to post messages in her story feed, including a video of the couple sitting next together. In the next frame, perhaps catching wind that she was trending, Rock highlighted a screencap of her name in the Twitter trending topics field.

Rock then shared videos of herself apparently hosting a club event at the Lit Lounge in Providence, R.I., and her boyfriend was in tow although she didn’t tag him in the video. She then shared a video of another club appearance in New York City and boasted of hitting up two cities in one night.

Adding to all of this, Blueface posted one lone message to his Instagram Story feed, writing, “I’m her daddy now” with crying laughing emojis.

Via Twitter, Rock, who was still in Maryland at the time, didn’t seem to enjoy the fact that the altercation went down.

“What hurts da most ion have nothing to do this shit for I was doing it for my family,” Rock wrote. Some on Twitter also shared what appeared to be now-deleted tweets that Rock’s father was extremely abusive towards her mother and she endorsed the fade her dad caught.

On Twitter, folks are wondering what’s going on between Chrisean Rock and Blueface, even mentioning that Rock allegedly put the hands on her boyfriend’s mother. As expected, users on social media have plenty to say about the couple and their antics. We’ve got it all listed out from all sides below.

