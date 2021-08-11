Toxic King Future Has “Pray For Her” Trending After Social Media Spat With Brittni Mealy

Future has been dubbed a so-called toxic king for his song lyrics, relationship ups and downs, and for having way more seeds than O.D.B. as Redman famously said once in verse. The Freebandz honcho got into a nasty back and forth with the mother of one of his children Brittni Mealy, ending the jabs with “Pray For Her” and that has Twitter chiming in with thoughts.

Via a series of Instagram Stories posts, Mealy shared a series of now-deleted text messages in which she states that the Atlanta rapper referred to her as a “hoe” to their 8-year-old son.

“He texts this to a child,” read an added line of text from Mealy that shared the alleged exchange of words. “You a real coward he 8 years old stupid,” Mealy continued. The Shade Room captured some of the messages, to which Future himself shot down by adding a baseball cap emoji in the comments of the post.

That apparently angered Mealy, who fired off some more Instagram Stories messages aimed at Future and unleashing a barrage of insults about his lifestyle, including calling him a narcissist among other choice words.

“Definity not cap! TF I got to lie for[,] u said it[,] definitively your # and his so stand on it and pipe down if u don’t want these recordings posted! On gawd u said it they need to cancel you. Cruelty to children, haven’t seen him in 3 months but in the same state. I can keep going,” Mealy wrote.

Things got so bad that Future’s mother chimed in and pretty much stated that Mealy is lashing out at her son because she didn’t get her way.

In response to all of the back and forth, Future simply tweeted “Pray For Her” to his Twitter account, and that was the end of it. Some on Twitter said that Future’s tone was dismissive while others are saying that this is just par for the course for him. Check out the reactions below.

