Toxic Text Memes Featuring Future & Lori Harvey Sparks Battles Of The Sexes Twitter War

The holidays are a time where many get those pesky texts from an ex that you’ve long moved on from and happily at peace or in a thriving relationship. A meme battle featuring toxic king Future and allegedly problematic Lori Harvey has sparked a battle of the sexes war on Twitter.

The meme concept is simple enough. One features an image of Future looking at his phone, firing off a desperation text to get inside the mind or under the skin of an ex-girlfriend.

On the flipside, Harvey, who is now romantically linked to the Freebandz Entertainment honcho after recently confirming the union, represents the women on that side of the toxic equation. Basically, the texts are largely rooted in trying to disrupt the other person’s peace and happiness during the holiday season.

One fan on Twitter noted that while it hasn’t been confirmed if Future laced his girlfriend with the fresh Rolex and other jewels that she’d be fine taking some toxic texts from an ex-lover, as evidenced in the tweet below.

Say what you want about Lori Harvey but if this comes from toxic niggas I want it 😭🎁🎄 #MerryChrismas pic.twitter.com/ODcSR27JmE — 🇳🇬 JOJO NKECHI 🇬🇧/🇺🇸 (@KayC_JOJO) December 25, 2019

We have to once again state that while Future has evidence out there of being a bit toxic here and there, a stronger case would need to be made for Harvey, even considering her dating history.

It has been nothing but laughs all Christmas Day since the memes have been cropping up and of course, it got corny just as fast it got started. We’ve done our best to collect 15 of the funniest and relevant joints we could find.

I’m LOVING these toxic Christmas txt memes! I’ve seen a lot with Future & Lori Harvey….but might I recommend a few with Khloe, Tristan, NBA Youngboy oh & Solange? They all had great years too 🤣🤣 — STUNNA4LAGOS (@bforblessing) December 25, 2019

